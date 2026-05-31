Bank nationalisation: ideology or necessity?

A trader counts Pakistani rupee notes at a currency exchange booth in Peshawar, Pakistan December 3, 2018. — Reuters

Having had the vantage point of leading a bank through its transition from the nationalisation era into the private sector under Pakistan’s privatisation programme, I have long been struck by how partially the story of bank nationalisation has been understood.

What is commonly framed as an ideological episode continues to be debated in narrow terms, even as its deeper structural dimensions remain insufficiently examined and, in many respects, unresolved decades later.

A narrative worth revisiting: Pakistan’s 1974 bank nationalisation under Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is often remembered as a defining experiment in ‘socialism’, a political effort to curb elite power and redistribute wealth as referenced in the original PPP manifesto published in 1970. But this familiar narrative, while not incorrect, is incomplete.

Scholars such as Mahbub ul Haq highlighted the concentration of wealth in a small number of industrial families, while Akbar Zaidi has framed Bhutto-era policies within broader patterns of political consolidation – and converge on a view of nationalisation as ideological, political and redistributive. However, thoughts by and large of that era may not fully account for a critical dimension: the financial consequence of territorial rupture, causing systemic financial shock due to the breakup of Pakistan in 1971.

A unified system that no longer existed: Before that rupture, Pakistan’s banking system operated as a single, integrated structure across the east and west wings. Deposits mobilised in one region financed industry in another. But this integration masked a deep structural imbalance. By the late 1960s, East Pakistan generated a disproportionately large share of bank deposits, roughly 45% to 55% of the national total, while receiving only 25% to 30% of total bank credit. West Pakistan, by contrast, absorbed nearly 70% to 75% of lending.

East Pakistan, in effect, appeared to function as a net supplier of savings, while West Pakistan was the primary user of credit. This asymmetry was largely manageable because the financial system was unified. Banks could freely intermediate funds across regions, pooling deposits and allocating capital where industrial activity was concentrated. That unity mattered.

A depositor in Dhaka and a borrower in Karachi were protected by a single sovereign legal order, a single currency framework, and a single central bank system.

Once that common framework disappeared, rights that once seemed routine became uncertain. The creation of Bangladesh in 1971 shattered this arrangement overnight. Assets, branches, loans and industrial investments located in East Pakistan were transferred to the new state. But liabilities, including deposits and capital structures, often remained in Pakistan.

Cross-border financial claims became difficult to enforce in practice. What had once been a single balance sheet was suddenly split across two sovereign jurisdictions.

The 1971 rupture and balance-sheet shock: The result was not just political dislocation, but a balance-sheet crisis. To the ordinary citizen, this meant a simple but serious question: if my money is in a bank whose branches, records or assets are now in another country, who is legally responsible for paying me back? In banking, uncertainty itself can cause panic.

Pakistani banks found themselves with reduced access to deposits but continued exposure to loans and industrial clients. As acknowledged in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) post-1971 adjustments, even basic financial reporting had to be recalibrated to account for the loss of East Pakistan components. The system had been structurally weakened. In such circumstances, the private sector alone may have been ill-equipped to absorb the shock. A banking system in which liabilities and assets are no longer aligned geographically or legally is one prone to instability, if not outright collapse. Nationalisation, in this context, can also be viewed as less ideological and more functional.

By bringing major banks under state control, the government was able to stabilise the system: restoring depositor confidence through implicit guarantees, consolidating weakened institutions, and socialising losses that could not be privately managed. The state, in effect, acted as a balance-sheet stabiliser of last resort. Nationalisation also allowed the government to do something private owners could not easily do on their own: transfer ownership quickly through legislation, merge institutions, honour deposits and create certainty through state backing. In times of crisis, law can move faster through Parliament than through years of private litigation.

Nationalisation as crisis management: Pakistan’s experience is not unique. When the Soviet Union collapsed, newly independent states faced similar fragmentation of financial systems, requiring extensive state intervention and recapitalisation. The peaceful division of Czechoslovakia in 1993 also demanded careful state management of banking assets and liabilities to maintain stability. Even in advanced economies, crises have prompted similar responses: during the 2008 financial meltdown, governments in the UK and US took ownership stakes in major banks to prevent systemic failure.

The broad pattern is often observed. When financial systems fracture, whether through territorial rupture or economic crisis, the state often becomes the only actor capable of absorbing systemic risk. This is because the state possesses powers no private institution has: the power to legislate, regulate, guarantee, tax and, if necessary, recapitalise. Those powers are controversial in normal times, but indispensable in extraordinary ones.

Cost and consequences: Pakistan’s nationalisation was not without cost. Over time, political interference, inefficiency, and weak credit discipline undermined the banking sector’s performance. These consequences are real and well-documented. But focusing solely on the risks of these outcomes obscures the conditions that may have made intervention necessary. A fair legal and historical assessment should distinguish between two separate questions: was intervention justified at the time, and was it well managed afterwards? Those are not always the same question.

Pakistan in 1974 was likely not operating entirely in a vacuum of ideological choice. It was confronting the economic aftershocks of disintegration at a moment when the alignment between savings and investment had collapsed, and the financial system itself required reconstruction. Seen in this light, bank nationalisation was not simply a political project but rather a response to a structural crisis.

History often reduces complex decisions to simple motives. But in moments of upheaval, policy is shaped as much by constraint as by conviction. Recognising this does not necessarily absolve nationalisation of its failures, but it does place it in its proper context: not just as ideology, but as a necessity of that time.

Nationalisation can thus be seen as less of a grand theory and more of an emergency toolkit. A decade after Pakistan nationalised banks in response to a crisis, PM Margaret Thatcher in the UK became the global symbol of privatisation and reducing the state’s economic role. Yet both approaches were shaped by circumstance: one era required the state to step in, another believed the state should step back. The lesson may be that economics is often less about permanent doctrine and more about timing.

Nationalisation may have solved one generation’s problem and created another’s. That is not unusual in public policy. Governments frequently inherit emergencies and leave reforms for their successors. The broader lesson is this: in crises, economics asks what is affordable, politics asks what is acceptable, but law asks what can be made orderly. Durable solutions usually require all three.

Perhaps the wiser reading of history is not to ask whether the state or the market is always right. Both have had their moments of triumph and failure. One possibly more relevant question is which actor – state or market – possessed the capacity to stabilise the system at a particular moment of crisis.

The writer is the chairman of HBL.

Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial police.

Originally published in The News