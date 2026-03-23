Flag hoisting marks Pakistan Day across UAE

Pakistani Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan hoisting the Pakistan flag at the embassy on Pakistan Day. — X/@PakinUAE_

DUBAI: Pakistan Day was celebrated across the United Arab Emirates on Monday, with flag-raising ceremonies held at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai under partly cloudy skies and pleasant weather.

Pakistani Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag in Abu Dhabi and offered prayers for Pakistanis martyred in recent conflicts. In his address, he paid tribute to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for the right to self-determination and reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on the issue.

At the Dubai consulate, Consul General Hussain Muhammad raised the flag as the national anthem played. He lauded the Pakistani community for their contributions to UAE society and responsible reporting on digital media amid ongoing regional challenges.

The celebrations highlighted strong bilateral ties between Pakistan and the UAE, with officials urging the community to respect local laws and follow the guidance of authorities.