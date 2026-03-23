WATCH: Dubai marks Pakistan Day by illuminating Burj Khalifa in green

World’s tallest building displaying the colours of the Pakistani flag to mark Pakistan Day on March 23, 2026. — Reporter

DUBAI : Dubai marked Pakistan Day on Monday by illuminating the Burj Khalifa in green, with the world’s tallest building displaying the colours of the Pakistani flag in a prominent gesture of goodwill.

The tower lit up with the crescent and star, creating a striking scene against the city’s skyline amid cool and cloudy weather, as residents gathered to witness the display.

Crowds assembled in Downtown Dubai, where members of the Pakistani community captured photos and videos of the illuminated tower and exchanged greetings to celebrate the occasion.

The Burj Khalifa has regularly been lit in Pakistan’s national colours on key occasions, including Pakistan Day and Independence Day, with the tradition continuing for nearly a decade.

Separately, flag-raising ceremonies were held at the embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate in Dubai under partly cloudy skies and pleasant weather.

Pakistani Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan hoisted the national flag in Abu Dhabi and offered prayers for Pakistanis martyred in recent conflicts.

In his address, he paid tribute to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for the right to self-determination and reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on the issue.