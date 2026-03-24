Queen Camilla ‘blocking' Prince Harry new ‘scheme' with strict action

Queen Camilla seems to be putting her foot down as she gets a whiff of new plans cooking up in Montecito.

There had been speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to make a comeback by leveraging their improving relations with King Charles.

The monarch had reportedly taken a soft stance on the Sussexes as Charles is willing to reconcile with his younger son, despite all their grievances. He also wants to see his grandchildren and have a relationship with them.

Although, Camilla is not willing to “play nice” with Harry nor Meghan even if they were to return. Sources revealed to Closer that Prince Harry is convinced that his return is being blocked by Camilla, who has joined forces with a disgruntled Prince William.

Camilla has not taken kindly to Harry's damaging statements about the royals in his memoir Spare and neither has the Prince of Wales, who is also furious about it.

Harry has been left exasperated by what he feels is an “intentional drive” by some members of the royal household to keep him out.

He “blames” Camilla and William “more than anyone”. “He feels as if they’ve been doing everything they can to keep him sidelined, which enrages him,” the insider said.

“He truly can’t understand how they can act this way. His dad is fighting a terminal illness and he fears he might not see him again, it’s heartbreaking.”