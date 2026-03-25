Princess Kate forced to act as Meghan triggers Palace with latest antics

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been preparing for their future role as the next King and Queen of the British monarchy, and friends have noted that they are ready to take on the role.

While King Charles has been getting on well with the Waleses, there is one thing that William and Kate are not happy about: the Sussexes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been subtly moving to make a return to royal life, especially by imitating a lot of the royal tradition. Case in point: overseas visits, with next one coming up in three weeks in Australia.

Princess Kate has been trying to “stay above the drama” but the future Queen is forced to put her foot down as Meghan steps in her territory in latest turn of events.

The publicity of Harry and Meghan’s Aussie visit, which eerily resembled a royal tour, has already disgruntled the Palace. Now, Meghan’s latest engagement is not sitting right with Kate.

Supporting causes related to young children has been Catherine’s domain and Meghan’s photo-op at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has sprung her into action.

“Not only does she find Meghan’s whole charade totally disrespectful; she also knows how much it enrages William and truly upsets him to his core,” a source told Heat.

“Here she is doing all she can to broker peace between these two brothers and anytime she makes any small progress it seems like Meghan does something that sets William off again.”

Seeing this, insiders claim that Kate is ready to deliver a stark warning message to stop Meghan. She has “decided to take the bull by the horns and address this with Harry directly”.

Moreover, Kate is “still convinced” Harry is dragged by Meghan’s ambitions and that he is not the one coming up with all the schemes, although that will not exonerate him from facing the fallout “equally”.