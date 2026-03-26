Prince William, Kate set for historic coronation as Palace greenlights

Prince William and Kate Middleton's historic coronation plan has been in discussion since King Charles took the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Amid fears that the Andrew-Fergie's scandals may worsen the monarch's health, the Palace has already started preparations for the couple's coronation, according to a new report.

As King Charles III's health continues to decline more than two years after he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, William and Kate [Middleton] are facing the inevitable, according to insiders.

There's a growing consensus that the family needs to begin anew with a clean slate. Calls for Charles to step down are growing.

"People are openly saying Charles should do the right thing and abdicate. There's a growing consensus that the family needs to start anew with a clean slate.

"Having William and Kate in place while the monarch hands over the reins during a dedicated transitional period makes a whole lot of sense to most people inside The Firm," the source added.

Less than three years after Charles' coronation, courtiers are preparing for another one, says the source.

As Rob Shuter relayed in his March 2 Naughty But Nice Substack column, a senior courtier revealed "the transition will look measured and dignified. Health provides the most unassailable explanation."

However, Some historianns and former aides believe that Charles will not be seen as pushed. He has waited a lifetime for this role. When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms."

There are also reports that courtiers have been quietly updating plans for Operation London Bridge – the code name for the state funeral and succession protocols – just as they did for Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 at 96 after a secret battle with bone cancer.

Charles continues to receive the best care, but considering his condition, preparations are already underway.

Some fotune teller and sources believe that "William's coronation could happen soon."

There are also reports that William and Kate won't want anything as ostentatious when the time comes. The couple will reportedly use half the budget as they're committed to modifying the monarchy and being less frivolous with taxpayer money.