 
Geo News

WATCH: Thai beauty contestant's artificial teeth fall off mid-ramp walk

Audience at the venue cheered Thailand pageant as she continued her walk

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2026

This image shows the moment the Miss Grand Thailand contestants dental prosthetics suddenly appeared to come loose. — X
This image shows the moment the Miss Grand Thailand contestant's dental prosthetics suddenly appeared to come loose. — X

A contestant at the Miss Grand Thailand pageant remained composed after a brief on-stage mishap during the preliminary round.

Kamolwan Chanago, representing Pathum Thani, was introducing herself when her dental fixture slipped out. She quickly caught it, turned around to fix it, and resumed her performance without delay.

After adjusting the issue, she faced the audience with a smile and continued her ramp walk confidently. She completed her walk in an evening gown and posed at the end of the stage before exiting.

A video of the moment has circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

The audience at the venue also cheered as she continued her walk.

The Miss Grand Thailand finale is scheduled to take place on Saturday, where the winner will go on to represent the country at Miss Grand International 2026 in India.

Chinese university tells students to 'fall in love' during spring break
Chinese university tells students to 'fall in love' during spring break
Female biker sets on historic bike ride from London to Lahore
Female biker sets on historic bike ride from London to Lahore
Microchip reveals racehorse meat served at Turkey soup kitchen: reports
Microchip reveals racehorse meat served at Turkey soup kitchen: reports
Punch the Japanese snow monkey captures hearts while kin face culls
Punch the Japanese snow monkey captures hearts while kin face culls
Scientists discover giant bird-like dinosaur in Niger desert
Scientists discover giant bird-like dinosaur in Niger desert
Owners recount panic after Nazgul gatecrashes race on doggy day out video
Owners recount panic after Nazgul gatecrashes race on doggy day out
Abandoned baby monkey finds comfort in stuffed orangutan
Abandoned baby monkey finds comfort in stuffed orangutan
Austria turns Hitler's home into a police station
Austria turns Hitler's home into a police station