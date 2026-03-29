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PSL 11: Quetta Gladiators win toss, opt to bat first against Hyderabad Kingsmen

Both teams looking for first win after losing opening matches

By
Sports Desk
|

March 29, 2026

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel and his Hyderabad Kingsmen counterpart Marnus Labuschagne present for the toss in the PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — PCB
Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel and his Hyderabad Kingsmen counterpart Marnus Labuschagne present for the toss in the PSL 11 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — PCB

Quetta Gladiators decided to bat first after winning the toss against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the fifth encounter of the Pakistan Super League 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Both teams are chasing their first win of the tournament after losing their opening matches. Hyderabad Kingsmen fell to defending champions Lahore Qalandars, while Quetta Gladiators were defeated by Karachi Kings.

Quetta Gladiators and debutant Hyderabad Kingsmen are facing each other for the first time in the tournament’s history.

Squads

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Marnus Labuschagne (c), Hassan Khan (vc), Usman Khan (wk), Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Glenn Maxwell, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali, Tayyab Arif, Maheesh Theekshana and Ahmed Hussain.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Ahsaan Ali, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Bevon Jacobs, Ben McDermott (wk) and Tom Curran.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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