Viral surgery video: Punjab terminates postgraduate training of five doctors

Screengrab from the viral video showing doctors performing the surgery and their colleagues recording the video. — Instagram/hidesidemagazine

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department has taken action against five doctors at Lady Willingdon Hospital, terminating their postgraduate training, after a video recorded during a surgical procedure went viral on social media, a spokesperson confirmed on Sunday.

The footage, reportedly showing two caesarean section operations being performed simultaneously, raised serious public concerns over medical ethics.

In the video, doctors appeared to make victory signs while the procedures were underway, prompting widespread criticism over the unprofessional conduct in the operating theatre.

Reports suggested the doctors were allegedly competing to complete the procedures first, with voices in the clip seemingly supporting this claim.

Following the incident, the Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department issued directives to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) and other relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique stressed that strict measures would be enforced against any disciplinary violations in hospitals.

He assured that uninterrupted medical care for patients continues despite the action against the staff involved.

— Reporter

The department had also suspended the medical superintendent, the head of the gynaecology department, and four doctors at Lady Willingdon Hospital a day ago.

The official notice issued by the authorities stated that recording videos during medical procedures constitutes a clear breach of medical ethics, undermines patient privacy, and is inconsistent with established standards of patient safety.

The conduct was said to damage public trust in healthcare professionals.

The health authorities had also sought explanations from those involved over alleged negligence and failure to fulfil clinical responsibilities.