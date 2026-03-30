Lahore Qalandars fine Shaheen Afridi Rs1m over security breach

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking a wicket during their PSL 11 match against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 29, 2026. — PCB

Lahore Qalandars have fined captain Shaheen Shah Afridi Rs1 million over a security breach "involving unauthorised entry into the players' room", officials said on Monday.

In a statement, the franchise said that the matter was investigated internally and was not a deliberate violation but a misunderstanding.

The franchise added that it had formally informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of its decision after completing a full internal inquiry. It maintained that the incident had been exaggerated and presented contrary to facts in some reports.

The action against Shaheen has been taken in the spirit of accountability and discipline, the statement said, reiterating that the franchise respects all security protocols.

Officials said that the Qalandars’ captain had taken guests of teammate Sikandar Raza into the players’ room at the team hotel despite security staff refusing permission.

The Shaheen-led side is currently second on the points table in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, with two points from two matches.

They won their campaign opener against the Hyderabad Kingsmen on March 26; however, the side suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Karachi Kings on Sunday.

During the Karachi game, the franchise was slapped with a five-run penalty over charges of changing the ball's condition.

Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman was also charged with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for allegedly breaching Article 41.3 of the playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball.