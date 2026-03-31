PCB warns players against posting on social media 'without prior approval'

Pakistan's Naseem Shah (left) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young during ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at National Stadium Karachi on February 19, 2025. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has warned centrally contracted players that they must not post on social media without prior approval from its media department, sources told Geo News.

According to the board’s directives, the PCB issued a strict advisory to centrally contracted players regarding their contractual obligations, particularly their conduct on social media.

The move follows heightened scrutiny after the PCB imposed a Rs20 million fine on national fast bowler Naseem Shah. The 23-year-old pacer was penalised for a tweet regarding Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Sources privy to the development said that players have been directed to strictly adhere to clauses outlined in their central contracts, including the board’s social media policy.

Additionally, players’ managers have also been reminded of the relevant social media guidelines. “Political posts will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the sources added, citing the PCB’s warning.

Additionally, the players’ managers have also been reminded of the relevant social media guidelines. "Political posts will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the sources added while quoting the PCB's warning.

They added that any player found posting controversial content could face a fine of at least Rs10 million.

The controversy stemmed from the opening ceremony of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season at Gaddafi Stadium last week, where the Punjab chief minister attended as chief guest.

During the event, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi welcomed Maryam and introduced her to the franchise owners participating in the tournament.

She extended her best wishes to all competing teams and was also introduced to players from both sides ahead of the curtain-raiser.

Shortly afterwards, a post appearing from Naseem’s X account drew significant attention. The post was a quote-retweet of a PCB media post showing Chairman Naqvi greeting the chief minister.

His comment quickly sparked widespread engagement across social media, generating debate and mixed reactions among fans and the cricketing community.

Addressing the controversy, the right-arm pacer sought to reassure followers that the post was not intentional, explaining that his account had been hacked.

“This account of Naseem was recently hacked but has now been recovered successfully,” he wrote, clarifying that the issue was the result of a security breach rather than a deliberate post.