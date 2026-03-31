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Prince Harry receives worrying update on phone hacking case after key demand

Prince Harry phone hacking case major annoucement looms as arguments conclude

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 31, 2026

Prince Harry receives worrying update on phone hacking case after key demand
Prince Harry’s phone hacking case receives key notice after major demand

Prince Harry’s legal proceedings in the lawsuit against the Daily Mail have concluded but there is still a very important announcement to be made.

The Duke of Sussex, along with six other public figures – including Baroness Lawrence Sir Elton John, and actress Elizabeth Hurley– are all seeking damages over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, who is also representing the other six claimants, presented an key demand to the court as after all the witnesses were heart and closing statements were given

“Each of the claimants is entitled to a very substantial award of damages to compensate them for wrongs committed,” the attorney wrote in the legal argument.

Meanwhile, the defendants said that the case was a product of “ordinary, legitimate journalism” rather than unlawful activity.

Antony White KC said more than 40 Associated journalists – who he described as “respectable, mature, career journalists of good character” – had been accused of commissioning unlawful hacking. He dubbed it a “political campaign”.

The judge, Justice Nicklin, intervened during proceedings, warning that the claimants’ approach “looks perilously close to reversing the burden of proof”.

He asked how the reporters could reasonably prove that they did not use unlawful means to gather information on stories published around two decades ago. To that, Sherborne said, “It is for you to demonstrate that there has been a wrong.”

The verdict will be announced later in this year.

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