Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez union under spotlight after viral moment

Did the fairytale just hit fast-forward?

Fresh off one of the most talked-about weddings of the year, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are already facing whispers that married life is not exactly smooth sailing.

“Everything changed the moment they got married,” one well-placed source reported to Rob Shutter. “The honeymoon phase is over.”

The chatter picked up after the couple’s appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where a now-viral clip showed Sanchez shooting Bezos what many are calling an ice-cold look.

“That look wasn’t nothing,” the source insisted. “There’s tension there.”

And apparently, friends are noticing too.

“People close to them are giving this marriage a year — max,” another insider claimed.

As per sources, the shift has been quick and noticeable.

“Before, it was all excitement and attention,” the insider explained. “Now it’s real life — and it’s not as perfect.”

Publicly, it’s still all glam, cameras and coordinated appearances. Privately? Maybe a different story.

“They’re already out of sync,” the source added. “And that’s happening very fast.”

Of course, it’s early days – and high-profile relationships often come with extra scrutiny. Still, the tone around this one seems to be changing.

For now, Bezos and Sanchez remain firmly in the spotlight. But as one insider put it: “It’s about what happens next.”

And honestly? Everyone’s watching.