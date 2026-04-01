PSL 11: Fakhar Zaman 'challenges' two-match ban over ball-tampering charge

Lahore Qalandars' Pakistan cricket player Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 26, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman has challenged his two-match suspension over ball-tampering charges during his side's Pakistan Super League (PSL) match against Karachi Kings, sources said on Wednesday.

The opening batter has submitted an appeal against the suspension to the PSL Technical Committee, they added.

Fakhar was charged with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel for allegedly breaching Article 41.3 of the playing conditions, which prohibits any action that alters the condition of the ball.

The PCB announced the suspension on Tuesday, following an incident during the Qalandars' clash with the Kings on March 29.

The development followed a brief discussion between Fakhar, Lahore captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and fast bowler Haris Rauf, during which Fakhar and Rauf were seen passing the ball between them before it was examined by the umpire.

Following consultation between the officials, a five-run penalty was imposed on the Qalandars and the ball replaced, a decision that proved decisive as Abbas Afridi struck a four and a six to secure a four-wicket win for Kings with three balls to spare.

Umpires Shahid Saikat and Faisal Khan Aafreedi, along with television umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Tariq Rasheed, then filed the charge against the defending champions’ opening batter.

The 35-year-old denied the accusation and requested a full disciplinary hearing under the PSL Code of Conduct.

The hearing was overseen by Match Referee Roshan Mahanama, who reviewed all available evidence and granted Fakhar a personal hearing.

Shaheen, team director Sameen Rana, and team manager Farooq Anwar were also present during the proceedings.

Under Article 2.14, which relates to changing the condition of the ball in breach of PSL playing conditions, actions such as applying artificial substances, scratching the surface, interfering with the seam or deliberately roughening the ball are prohibited.

A Level 3 offence carries a minimum penalty of a one-match ban and a maximum of two matches, with any appeal required to be filed with the PSL Technical Committee within 48 hours of the referee’s written decision.

At the ongoing tournament, the Shaheen-led side is scheduled to face Multan Sultans on April 3 in Lahore and Islamabad United on April 9 in Karachi, matches Fakhar will now miss following the suspension.