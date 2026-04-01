PSL 11: Ton-up Farhan leads Multan Sultans to victory over Hyderabad Kingsmen

Multan Sultans' Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after completing his century during the Pakistan Super League 11's eighth match against Hyderabad Kingsmen at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on April 1, 2026. — PSL

Sahibzada Farhan declared Player of the Match.

Kingsmen post 225/5, with Sadaqat's 62 and Sharjeel's 51.

Multan Sultans will now face Lahore Qalandars on April 3.



Sahibzada Farhan's brilliant century powered Multan Sultans to a successful 226-run chase against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

Set to chase a daunting 226-run target, the 2021 champions knocked the winning runs for the loss of four wickets and eight balls to spare, courtesy of Farhan.

The right-handed opener oversaw the Sultans' pursuit with an unbeaten century and top-scored with 106 off just 57 deliveries, studded with eight sixes and seven fours.

Farhan received ample support from his opening partner, Steve Smith, and vice-captain Shan Masood, who made 46 and 29, respectively, before knitting an unbeaten 37-run partnership with Arafat Minhas, who chipped in with a brisk 26 off 11 deliveries.

Saim Ayub was the pick of the bowlers for the Kingsmen, taking two wickets for 43 runs in his four overs, while Maheesh Theekshana and Hassan Khan could pick up one apiece.

Farhan was declared Player of the Match.

Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne's decision to bat first paid dividends as the tournament debutants piled up 225/5 in their 20 overs.

The Kingsmen got off to a spirited start to their innings as their opening pair of Saim Ayub and Maaz put together 59 runs in five overs until the former was caught and bowled by Peter Siddle and consequently walked back after scoring a 20-ball 27, laced with three fours and a six.

Maaz was then involved in brief partnerships with captain Labuschagne and wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan until eventually falling victim to Mohammad Nawaz in the 10th over.

The 20-year-old remained the top-scorer for the Kingsmen with a 26-ball 62, studded with five sixes and as many fours.

Usman followed suit 10 balls later as he was caught at the deep fine leg by Shehzad Gull of Mohammad Wasim Jr, resulting in the Kingsmen slipping to 127/4 in 11.2 overs.

Following the flurry of wickets, experienced Sharjeel Khan took the reins of Kingsmen's batting charge and smashed an unbeaten half-century, making 51 off 26 deliveries with the help of four sixes and three fours.

Sharjeel shared crucial partnerships with Syed Saad Ali and Muhammad Irfan Khan at the backend, who contributed with handy cameos of 23 and 22 not out, respectively.

Mohammad Wasim Jr was the standout bowler for the Sultans, taking two wickets for 37 runs in his four overs, while Nawaz, Siddle and captain Ashton Turner made one scalp apiece.