King Charles heads on trip but half of Britain isn’t on board

King Charles’ upcoming trip across the Atlantic is already stirring debate.

The monarch and Queen Camilla are preparing for a high-profile State Visit to the United States later this month, following an invitation from President Donald Trump.

The visit is set to coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence, complete with all the expected grandeur, a White House state dinner and a historic address to both Houses of Congress.

But back home, the mood is far from unanimous. Fresh polling suggests the nation is split down the middle, with nearly half of Britons questioning whether the visit should go ahead at all.

Around 45 per cent believe the trip ought to be shelved, while a close 42 per cent are happy for it to proceed, revealing a public divided on the royal outing.

Political lines appear to shape opinion too, with Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green supporters largely leaning against the visit.

Still, Buckingham Palace is pressing ahead, framing the tour as a celebration of the long-standing relationship between the UK and the US.

The visit will mark several firsts, Donald Trump’s first state dinner of his second term and King Charles’ debut official trip to America as monarch.

Dates are expected to be confirmed soon, although Trump appeared to jump the gun, hinting at the schedule himself.