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King Charles and David Beckham's blooming laugh at Highgrove

King Charles and Beckham’s 'curious garden’ blooms with big ambitions

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

King Charles and David Beckham&apos;s blooming laugh at Highgrove
King Charles and David Beckham's blooming laugh at Highgrove

King Charles shared a lighthearted moment with Sir David Beckham during a charming meeting at Highgrove.

The unlikely duo, joined by gardening guru Alan Titchmarsh and designer Frances Tophill, gathered at the King’s Gloucestershire estate to put the finishing touches on a special project heading to this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show. 

But amid the serious talk of petals and planting, Beckham managed to get a laugh out of the monarch.

As the pair compared blooms, the King curiously asked whether Beckham’s flowers carried a scent. 

“Amazing,” Beckham replied before quickly adding with a grin, “Not as good as yours.” 

The group is collaborating on the RHS and King’s Foundation “Curious Garden,” designed to spark enthusiasm for gardening and inspire a new generation to dig into careers in horticulture.

A beehive, nod to both the King and Beckham’s shared love of beekeeping will take pride of place, alongside seven raised beds paying tribute to Beckham’s iconic shirt number. 

Especially selected roses honouring the trio will also bloom, while handcrafted features add an artistic flair.

Young trainees from RHS Wisley and Highgrove Gardens are actively involved.

They are gaining experience through exchange programmes that nurture future green-fingered talent.

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