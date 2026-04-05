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Kelly Osbourne's new look has everyone talking

Fans worried as Kelly and Sharon Osbourne appear concerningly thinner

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 05, 2026

Kelly Osbourne&apos;s new look has everyone talking
Kelly Osbourne's new look has everyone talking

The internet has entered full detective mode after recent photos of Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne left fans doing a double take.

Spotted at the BRIT Awards, Kelly’s noticeably slimmer appearance quickly sparked concern – and let’s be honest, a flood of headlines.

Kelly has previously linked her weight loss to grief following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne. But behind the scenes, some insiders are raising eyebrows for a different reason.

“Kelly has always been starved for attention,” one music industry insider claimed. “And right now she’s getting a lot of it.”

As per sources, the intense reaction has not exactly pushed her out of the spotlight – it’s done the opposite. “Friends are worried about her,” the insider explained. “But at the same time, they think she’s loving all the attention.”

If you have followed the Osbourne’s over the years, this might not come as a total shock. “Kelly grew up famous,” the source added. “She knows exactly how the media works.”

And in celebrity culture, attention – good, bad, or slightly chaotic – can be a powerful currency.

So is this a case of genuine concern or just another moment where fame and fascination collide?

Either way, one things’ clear: people can’t stop talking.

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