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Buckingham Palace issues statement after criticism on King's Easter message

King Charles forced to take action as announcement disappoints public

By
A. Akmal
|

Published April 05, 2026

Buckingham Palace issues statement after criticism on King&apos;s Easter message

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of King Charles just as the royal family gathered at St George’s Chapel to mark Easter Sunday service.

There had been immense criticism surrounding the announcement that Charles will not be making a speech for Easter, like he has done so previously for other occasions. This was not met kindly by many Christian Britons, suggesting that the King has converted to some other religion.

However, all of that was dismissed as the office of the monarch issued a greeting for the public to mark the occasion.

“Wishing a joyous Easter Sunday to Christians celebrating in the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world today.”

However, many of the Britons were not still not satisfied as they all expected the King to personally deliver a message.

“Lovely message but I’m confused about who this is from? Is this a formal message from King Charles or from whoever runs this page?” one commentator wrote.

“This sounds like a second hand message from someone else. How sad.”

“Would appreciate this more with an Easter Message from OUR King!”

Whereas others suggested that Charles was favouring other religions over his own.

“Still no Easter message but atleast there’s an eid message from the muslim king.”

Another added, “It's simply not good enough.”

Amid the critics, there were others who defended the King.

“Can we get over this please. An Easter address has never been a scheduled event. Queen Elizabeth II made just 1 Offical message during the 2020 Lockdown Easter - that’s 1 in 70 years of being the Queen,” a user pointed out.

“King Charles issued an Easter message in 2025 so he’s already matched his mother,” they continued.

“I also bet that every member of the Royal family has been to church more this year alone than many of those worried about the Easter message have in their life time thus far.”

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