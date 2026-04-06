PSL 11: Multan Sultans win toss, opt to bowl first against Rawalpindiz

Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (left) and Rawalpindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (centre) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, April 6, 2026. — PSL

Multan Sultans have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rawalpindiz in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

This will be the first time both Sultans and Pindiz face each other in the PSL.

Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Steven Smith, Sahibzada Farhan, Josh Philippe (wk), Shan Masood, Ashton Turner (c), Arafat Minhas, Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Siddle, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Ismail and Faisal Akram.

RawalPindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Abdullah Fazal, Dian Forrester, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Amir Khan and Asif Afridi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.