Litton Das accuses Rizwan of snubbing post-match handshake

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) watches the ball after playing a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das reacts during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026. — AFP

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has criticised Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan for allegedly declining post-match handshakes, calling the behaviour "unprofessional" and disrespectful after both Tests against Pakistan.

Tensions between the two players came to the surface during the second Test in Sylhet, where they were involved in a heated on-field exchange.

The incident occurred in the 72nd over of Pakistan's innings when Rizwan raised concerns about movement near the sightscreen. Litton questioned the delay, leading to a brief argument before umpire Richard Kettleborough stepped in to calm the situation.

Speaking at an event organised by a Bangladeshi media outlet, Das revealed that Rizwan's actions after the matches had left a lasting impression on him.

"I didn't like one thing. Whatever happens on the field, once the game is over, you shake hands with everyone. After we won the first Test, Rizwan didn't come to shake our hands. That's just bad, no matter who you are or how big a player you are. Win or lose, it's about respect," he said during an event with a Bangladesh news outlet.

Pakistan's Muhammad Rizwan plays a shot during the fourth day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on May 19, 2026. — PCB

The Bangladesh batter suggested that even if Rizwan had a personal issue with him, refusing to take part in the traditional post-match handshake showed a lack of respect towards the entire Bangladesh side.

"He might have an issue with me, but the whole Bangladesh team didn't do anything to him. What should we expect from him next time? He didn't show respect to our team," he added, recalling the second Test.

Despite his criticism, Das acknowledged Rizwan's importance to Pakistan's batting line-up, alongside former captain Babar Azam.

"I knew only Babar and Rizwan could really trouble us. Rizwan's record against Bangladesh is very strong, and that stayed in my mind," he said.

Das also admitted Bangladesh had specifically targeted Rizwan during the series.

"He's a big deal in Pakistan, but something happened that I didn't like. Ever since, I had a question mark about him. Plus, everyone knows Rizwan takes his time between balls. I was keeping wickets in that heat, and it was tough. So I decided to do something about it," he concluded.