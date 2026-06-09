US denies entry to Somali referee traveling for World Cup

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan shows a card during a football game. – AFP

The United States denied entry to a Somali referee who arrived in the country over the weekend to officiate games during the FIFA World Cup, the US Customs and Border Patrol said on Monday.

The Somali national arrived at Miami International Airport from Istanbul International Airport on Saturday and was determined to be inadmissible due to vetting concerns and was denied entry, the CBP said in a statement, without saying what those concerns were.

The CBP did not name the Somali national, but according to media reports, it was Omar Artan, an award-winning referee who had a valid visa and was set to be the first from his country to officiate at the World Cup.

Somalia's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed in a statement that Artan, who was refused entry to the US after arriving at Miami International Airport, would play no part in the World Cup.

"FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States," a FIFA spokesperson told AFP.

FIFA emphasised that it was powerless to influence the decision, which it said was the sole preserve of tournament co-hosts the United States.

"FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present," the spokesperson said.

"In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country."

Artan was among the 52 referees announced by FIFA to officiate at the World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

He has been officiating in the Somali national football league championships since he became a FIFA referee in 2018.

He also officiated at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Algeria, and in 2025 he was named by the Confederation of African Football as men's referee of the year.

The Trump administration's strict immigration policies have been a point of concern for World Cup attendees, and last year Washington imposed a sweeping travel ban on citizens of 12 countries, including Somalia.