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Prince William and Kate's key family ally's lesser-known nickname revealed

Prince William and Kate’s key family ally may go by a secret name you never knew

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 06, 2026

Prince William and Kate&apos;s key family ally&apos;s lesser-known nickname revealed
Prince William and Kate’s key family ally’s lesser-known nickname revealed

Maria Teresa Turrión Borrallo has quietly become one of the most important people in the lives of Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. 

Since joining the family full-time in 2014, shortly after George’s birth in 2013, Maria has been guiding the royal trio through their early years with skill and care.

She has occasionally appeared at major royal events and on overseas trips, playing a pivotal role in the royal routine. 

The children may or may not call her by her given name but Maria also carries a lesser-known moniker.

Maria Teresa Turrión Borrallos has a secret nickname
Maria Teresa Turrión Borrallo's has a secret nickname

Trained as a Norland nanny at the prestigious Norland College in Bath, Maria is part of a long tradition of highly skilled childcare professionals. 

Norland has been shaping elite nannies since 1892, and students proudly refer to themselves as “Norlanders.” 

Dr. Rebecca Digby, Vice Principal and Head of Learning at Norland, has highlighted the intensive training their nannies.

They undergo four years of detailed study that makes them highly sought after by families. 

Maria continues to be a close presence, alongside other key staff such as chefs and housekeepers. 

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