Sarah Ferguson left in ‘panic mode' as probe for Epstein scandal deepens

Sarah Ferguson has been laying low ever since her involvement with disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein was exposed to the public.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mum is facing several allegations and also does not seem to have a permanent space to stay after being evicted from Royal Lodge in February.

Fergie now appears to be in panic mode as the investigation on the Epstein files could be closing on in her soon. Two weeks ago, Lawmaker Suhas Subramanyam had issued a letter to testify in court and give evidence over everything she knew about Epstein’s operations.

This had led Fergie to take a firm decision to “never set foot in America again”, a source told The Mirror.

“She is deeply worried about the reaction she would face, whether from Epstein’s victims or scrutiny from Congress,” the insider claimed.

“She feels it would be unbearable and does not want to be put in a position under oath where she would be asked not only about Epstein but also about Andrew,” they explained.

The source insisted that this was not a tough decision for Fergie even though she once had been “deeply entrenched in America” and she has a few famous friends including Priscilla Presley.

However, Fergie’s fears to face a similar fate to her ex-husband Andrew ha trumped over whatever that US could offer her and she has made that clear to everyone around her.