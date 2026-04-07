PM Shehbaz orders digitisation of National Tariff Commission to boost transparency

PM Shehbaz chairing a review meeting on reforms in the National Tariff Commission on April 7, 2026. — APP

PM Shehbaz reviews reforms in National Tarrif Commission.

PM orders resolution of issues under comprehensive strategy.

Premier directs digitisation of NTC functions for transparency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the digitisation of the National Tariff Commission’s functions for transparency and standards, and emphasised that the institution’s restructuring was also essential to boost industrial growth and attract investment in the country.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting on reforms in the National Tariff Commission, directed the resolution of NTC’s legal and administrative issues under a comprehensive strategy to promote industry, trade, and investment.

He instructed the special measures to facilitate investors and industrialists and protect them from legal and other complications, and stressed the need to study global best practices to align the Commission’s restructuring and performance with international standards.

The prime minister called for adopting innovation in the NTC through the use of information technology, artificial intelligence, and other modern tools, besides directing the simplification of legal complexities in its appellate tribunal.

He said the NTC’s staff must be trained according to international standards, and that the services of professional experts must be engaged to provide practical guidance on the reformative measures.

Warning against any delay in the disposal of cases, Prime Minister Shehbaz directed the establishment of a system to ensure the disposal of all cases within a specified timeframe.

During the meeting, the NTC chairman briefed the participants on the legal, administrative, and financial reforms being carried out under the approved roadmap.

Federal ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Musadiq Malik, and Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Haroon Akhtar, and other senior government officials attended the meeting.