Senator Ed Markey visits Shahid Khan to thank WorldBoston for efforts toward peace in Middle East

US Senator Edward J Markey (left) meets Shahid Khan, a member of the Board of Directors of the World Affairs Council of Boston (WorldBoston), at his residence, on April 8, 2026.

US Senator Edward J Markey visited the residence of Shahid Khan, a member of the Board of Directors of the World Affairs Council of Boston (WorldBoston), on Wednesday to publicly thank the organisation for its sustained work promoting dialogue and peaceful solutions in the Middle East.

The visit brought together leading civic and community figures to acknowledge WorldBoston’s programming, convenings, and outreach that foster cross-cultural understanding and diplomatic engagement.

Participants included Chairman James De Vellis; President Joe Haynes; CEO Sarah Sibley; Mayor Charlies Satistky; community leaders Mehreen and Manzar Khudadad; Peter Teng; Rick Arrowood; Muzammil Nazir; Masood Shaikh; and Jamshed Khan.

“Organisations like WorldBoston play an essential role in building the relationships and mutual understanding needed for durable peace,” said Senator Markey. “I’m grateful to Shahid Khan and WorldBoston’s leadership for their commitment to constructive dialogue and community-based diplomacy.”

US Senator Edward J Markey (left) meets Shahid Khan, a member of the Board of Directors of the World Affairs Council of Boston (WorldBoston), at his residence, on April 8, 2026.

Shahid Khan commented: “We are honoured by Senator Markey’s visit and appreciative of his recognition of WorldBoston’s work. Civic engagement and respectful exchange remain crucial to advancing a just and lasting peace in the region.”

James De Vellis, Chairman of WorldBoston, added: “WorldBoston’s mission is to convene voices from across communities, sectors, and perspectives. Today’s gathering underscores the shared responsibility we have to support dialogue and diplomacy.”