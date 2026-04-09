Ghiyas Paracha hails PM Shehbaz, CDF Munir's efforts in securing US-Iran ceasefire

Businessman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha poses in an undated picture. — provided by Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha

Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha, senior leader of oil and gas industry, warmly congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on the monumental achievement of making a ceasefire deal between the US and Iran.

Paracha noted that an instant and much-needed dip of around $22 in oil prices, caused by the ceasefire between the US and Iran, has provided relief of billions of dollars to the global energy economy.

“We salute the visionary leadership and tireless diplomacy of our leaders; their pivotal roles in bridging the gap between nations have globally positioned Pakistan as a true foundation of global peace and stability,” he said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The US-Iran ceasefire is a gateway to substantive future progress in the global oil and gas trade, lowering global inflation and fiscal pressures by normalising world trade routes, as well as significant progress in the oil & gas sector and the economy of Pakistan.

He said that under the effective management of the prime minister, Pakistan successfully averted energy shortages. It is expected that in the next phase, the government will prioritise energy self-sufficiency by ramping up domestic oil and gas production, curbing losses, and formalising new strategic agreements and supply deals.

Paracha, one of the leading entrepreneurs in the energy and gas sector, noted that Pakistan is the only country to come forward as a facilitator for peace talks to save the world's economies from the verge of collapse.

He emphasised that this breakthrough would not have been possible without the extraordinary mediation efforts of our leaders, so it’s a moment of pride for Pakistan since this de-escalation is not merely a pause in conflict but a gateway to substantive future progress in the global oil and gas trade.

“This [ceasefire] will help to bring back the normalisation in world trade routes, leading to a decrease in global inflation and tense fiscal pressures, as well as significant progress in the oil & gas sector and the economy of Pakistan,” he added.