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Camilla Mendes reveals plans for having kids with fiance Rudy Mancuso

The 'Riverdale' star says she 'can't wait' to become a mom and foster a 'community'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Camilla Mendes reveals plans for having kids with fiance Rudy Mancuso
Mendes and Mancuso got engaged in October 2025 after three years of dating

Camilla Mendes has big dreams of a big family.

Appearing on the In Your Dreams podcast on Thursday, April 9, the Riverdale star had her answer locked and loaded when host Owen Thiele asked if she plans on having kids with her fiance Rudy Mancuso. “Hell yeah!” she exclaimed.

The actress revealed she wants to have at least two children. “I can’t wait to be a mom. I’m, like, so excited,” she shared.

For Mendes, raising kids takes a village — a village she hopes to create.

“I really just want to have my community live close to me. I want Rudy’s family to come closer. I want my dad’s side of the family to come closer, and I want to raise a beautiful family and have a little sanctuary,” she declared. “I want to have enough success in life where it’s not overwhelming but enough to live happily and comfortably and give my kids the best life.”

But before she can start a family, Mendes is first planning to walk down the aisle with Mancuso. The couple got engaged in October 2025 after three years of dating. 

They first met while working on Musica, a 2024 American coming-of-age romantic comedy.

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