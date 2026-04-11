Sombr sets internet on fire after hinting on 'special guest' at Coachella

Sombr sends fans wild as they begin to speculate about a Taylor Swift guest appearance

Sombr is performing at Coachella on both Saturdays - April 11 and April 18, and he teased a special guesst appearance ahead of taking the stage.

The 20-year-old musician took to Instagram on Saturday, April 11 and shared a Story writing, "Don't miss this new song & Specialll[sic] guest."

While the homewrecker hitmaker did not mention who he would be bringing out on stage fans were torn between two guesses, both incredibly exciting.

Many of the fans theorised that the very special guest might be Taylor Swift, who is becoming close friends with the back to friends singer.

They wrote, "surely it has to be Taylor," and "This will be the best Coachella set in history if so."

Another chimed in, "GOD PLEASE LET IT BE TRUE I NEED TO SEE TAY."

However, some argued, "If she didn’t go out for Sabrina then she’s definitely not doing it for Sombr."

Some also noted that Sombr posted a Joy Division song on the story which meant it would be Olivia Rodrigo.

The drivers license hitmaker, who also has a new album coming out, recently cited the legendary band as one of her biggest music inspirations.