Princess Eugenie suffers brutal public snub despite William's sympathy

Princess Eugenie's nightmare has not yet ended, as King Charles' niece has received yet another hurtful update, putting her professional career at major risk.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson not only dug a grave for themselves but also took their daughters with them.

The shameful Epstein scandal proved to be disastrous for the entire York household, costing them their royal perks and social standing.

It appears that Eugenie's Instagram followers have rapidly declined, indicating harsh judgment from the public, suggesting they no longer trust the Princess.

For the unversed, only Eugenie and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, are on social media. Before the controversy, they both used to give personal and professional updates.

But since the royal downfall of Andrew and Fergie, the mother-daughter duo maintained complete silence on their IG accounts.

It is pertinent to mention that Princess Eugenie suffered a fresh snub after a royal author's big claim about William and Andrew's 'secret phone call.'

According to Robert Hardman, the future monarch "offered condolences" to his uncle after he lost his royal titles.

The former Prince was "very touched" by his nephew's gesture.

William's kind gesture did not alter the public's perception of the York family.