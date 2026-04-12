Brooklyn Beckham snubs parents again amid family rift

Another day, another chapter in the Beckham family drama – and this one’s playing out on Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham just marked four years of marriage with Nicola Peltz in a series of loved-up posts… but fans quickly noticed who did not make the cut: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

Despite reports that David and Victoria have been quietly trying to reconnect, Brooklyn’s social media tells a different story – one where his in-laws, Nelson and Claudia Peltz, get the shoutouts, and his own parents get radio silence.

And yes, people are noticing.

The anniversary posts were peak romance. “Happy 4 year anniversary baby I love you with all my heart. We have been though so much together but today we are stronger than ever and you are my best friend,” he wrote. “I can't wait to grow old together with you. Love you so much x.”

Nicola matched the energy, reposting his surprises – flowers, love letters, coffee – and gushing: “Surprise flowers and love letters are my favourite ever I love you so much Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.”

Cute? Absolutely. Subtle? Not really.

This comes months after Brooklyn’s headline-making claim that he wanted no contact with his family, along with accusations that shook the Brand Beckham image.

Since then, the distance has only grown – skipped holidays, missed milestones, and now, a vow renewal where his family reportedly did not make the guest list.

Brooklyn once summed it up himself: “we kind of have our own little bubble together now.”

And right now, that bubble looks pretty sealed.