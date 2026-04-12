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PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen win toss, opt to bowl first against Islamabad United

This is the first time both sides face each other in PSL history

By
Web Desk
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Published April 12, 2026

Islamabad United stand-in captain Chris Green (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, April 12, 2026. — PSL
Islamabad United stand-in captain Chris Green (left) and Hyderabad Kingsmen captain Marnus Labuschagne at the toss for their PSL 11 match at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, April 12, 2026. — PSL

Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and elected to bowl first against Islamabad United in the 21st match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

This is the first time both sides face each other in the history of the tournament.

Playing XIs

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Saim Ayub, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Asif Mehmood, and Mohammad Ali.

Islamabad United: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green (c), Richard Gleeson, Mehran Mumtaz, and Salman Irshad.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

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