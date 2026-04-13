Does the EU have any options?

European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. — Reuters

Since World War II, Europe has more or less demonstrated unflinching loyalty to the US, extending a helping hand to America during testing times. The continent went to the extent of picking a fight with the Soviet Union for the sake of Washington, besides invoking Article 5 of NATO in the aftermath of 9/11.

However, it seems US President Trump has abandoned it, leaving the leadership of that region to deal with a myriad of security and other problems on its own. During the first term of the Trump administration, the EU was treated inappropriately. Trump expressed disdain for Angela Merkel, the former chancellor of Germany, and set aside diplomatic norms during meetings with other European leaders. The Trump administration bullied its strong ally by pressuring it into ending contracts meant to buy gas from Russia, offering no cheaper alternatives at the same time. Washington forced EU members to buy expensive energy from American companies without realising that this would add to the woes of ordinary European citizens.

The threat of tariffs that began during Trump’s first term in office peaked in recent months, with the White House slapping penalties on almost every European country. He used exaggerated statistics to berate the European leadership, claiming that the EU has been taking advantage of the US generosity. If we look at the balance sheet, the reality is that it was the US that greatly benefited from the destruction inflicted on the continent by Germany and its allies during the two great wars. The US economy witnessed a phenomenal surge in its productivity and exports during these wars and in the aftermath of World War II, with some estimates showing that the mighty power contributed over 30 per cent to the global GDP between 1945 and 1960.

According to American Professor Noam Chomsky, the US used the leverage of the Marshall Plan to convert Europe’s coal-based economy into oil, which largely benefited American companies. The US, at the same time, established its hegemony over Middle Eastern oil, forcing Arab monarchies to trade oil in US currency. This total hegemony compelled Japan, South Korea, Europe and other regions to become dependent on the US. The plan was also used to interfere with the internal political affairs of European countries.

In order to appease the whimsical US president, European countries increased defence budgets during Trump’s first term and in recent months, which largely benefited American arms manufacturers. But this did not prevent Trump from employing more bullying tactics. It seems no amount of appeasement can satisfy the incumbent of the Oval Office. Despite all those increases, the Republican leader dealt a severe blow to the European economy by imposing tariffs on their goods.

While Trump is quick to point out the alleged Machiavellian tactics of the European leaders, he seems to have no realisation that it is Europe that had to face the brunt of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The European Union has extended financial and military support to Ukraine. It is the EU that has risked its security by challenging the second biggest military power in the world, which is armed with over 5000 nuclear weapons, in the hope that the US might also come to their rescue in case of any confrontation.

But Trump left the continent at the mercy of Moscow. Europe, with its less than 1500 nuclear weapons, is no match. It has always depended on the US to act as a deterrent, but America under Trump has acted in an extremely selfish way. Now, Europe faces a great dilemma. It infuriated China for the sake of US interests. It incensed Russian President Putin to show its unwavering support to Washington. It followed pro-Israeli policies to appease the powerful American president, disregarding public opinion on the continent. European leaders also endorsed the US’s non-democratic actions across the globe to prove that the continent is a loyal ally of Washington. The EU also backed the US attempt to weaken the UN, International Criminal Court and other global bodies just to earn the favour of Trump and his tedious acolytes.

But the result is terrible: The continent is suffering because of the Iran war; Russia is knocking at its door with its unmatched military strength; the EU is being hated across the developing world for its pro-American and pro-Israeli policies. But the leaders of the continent still don’t have the audacity to think of radical alternatives. They are still fearful of the US. They are in no mood to infuriate the mighty power. However, Europe will have to protect its own interests.

The EU has done everything in its power to prove its loyalty to Washington, but it is the US that has disregarded European interests. Therefore, it is important that Europe takes its own line, exploring new alliances and developing new strategies. Trump knew very well that Iran could resort to shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, greatly endangering European interests. He secured Venezuelan oil before launching aggression against the Islamic Republic. Now, Trump appears indifferent to European interests, urging EU leaders to open the Strait on their own.

So, do the Europeans have any options? Of course, they do. But they have to put history behind them. About European security, the continent should normalise its ties with Russia, holding out assurances that Ukraine would not be included in Nato. If direct contact with Moscow is not possible, then China should be approached for mediation.

An alliance between China, the EU and Russia could help rein in unbridled Trump. If France could forget the atrocities of Germany, if the UK and France can reconcile and if various European countries can forget the bitter memories of the past, then why not apply the same formula to Russia, which is after all Europe’s neighbour and might be helpful in countering the bullying tactics of Trump and provide an opportunity to the continent to protect its interests?



The writer is a freelance journalist who can be reached at: [email protected]



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