Sindh sees 894 new HIV cases in first quarter of 2026

This representational image shows a nurse (left) handing out a red ribbon to a woman at the entrance of Emilio Ribas Hospital, in Sao Paulo December 1, 2014. — Reuters

329 children, 332 men, 204 women, 29 transgender persons affected.

Officials warn continued gaps risk recurring HIV outbreaks.

Experts cite weak infection control, unsafe medical practices as reason.



KARACHI: Sindh has reported 894 new HIV cases in the first three months of 2026, a rise that has raised serious public health concerns and highlighted ongoing gaps in infection prevention and control across the province, as officials confirmed.

According to data from the Sindh Health Department, the newly reported cases comprise 329 children under the age of 14, 332 men, 204 women, and 29 transgender individuals, The News reported.

Health experts warn that the rising numbers reflect systemic weaknesses in healthcare safety and regulatory oversight, particularly in major urban centres such as Karachi.

A month-wise breakdown of cases shows that 294 new HIV infections were recorded in January 2026, followed by 324 in February and 276 in March, underscoring the continued spread of the virus across the province.

Seven years after the devastating HIV outbreak in Ratodero in April 2019, which infected hundreds of children and exposed unsafe medical practices, experts say the persistence of new infections indicates that critical deficiencies in the healthcare system remain largely unaddressed.

Public health specialists attribute the continued spread of HIV primarily to poor infection prevention and control measures. These include the reuse of intravenous drips, used cannulas and syringes, unsterilised medical equipment, and the transfusion of unscreened blood — the practices that continue to endanger patients, particularly children.

Healthcare professionals acknowledge that such unsafe practices persist in both public and private healthcare facilities due to weak enforcement of regulations and inadequate monitoring. Experts stress that strict adherence to infection control protocols is essential to curb the spread of the virus.

An infectious diseases specialist at a private healthcare facility in Karachi described the situation as deeply alarming. “We are witnessing a steady increase in HIV cases across Sindh, including a disturbing number among children. Weak infection control standards and unsafe medical practices remain key drivers behind the spread of the virus,” the expert said.

Referring to the nature of detection, the specialist added: “Many of these cases are diagnosed incidentally. When paediatricians encounter children with recurrent infections, unexplained weight loss or weakened immunity, they screen them for HIV. Tragically, some children succumb to complications of the disease without ever being diagnosed.”

The alarming trend gained further attention following the detection of around 100 HIV cases at the Kulsoom Bai Valika Hospital in Karachi’s SITE area. In response, authorities suspended the entire paediatric department, and multiple inquiries were launched to determine the causes of the outbreak. Despite these measures, officials concede that new infections continue to surface across the province.

Of the 329 children diagnosed with HIV between January and March this year, 188 were boys, and 141 were girls under the age of 14. Experts warn that the disproportionately high number of paediatric cases indicates systemic lapses in healthcare safety and infection prevention.

Public health experts caution that unless strict infection control protocols are enforced and unsafe medical practices eliminated, Sindh may continue to witness recurring outbreaks similar to the Ratodero tragedy.

They emphasise the urgent need for routine screening of blood, sterilisation of medical equipment, elimination of syringe reuse, strengthening of regulatory oversight, and enhanced surveillance. Awareness campaigns, early diagnosis, and timely treatment are also considered essential to curb the spread of HIV among vulnerable populations.

With an average of three to four new HIV cases being diagnosed daily, the rising burden of infections serves as a stark reminder that systemic reforms promised after the Ratodero outbreak remain incomplete, leaving thousands, especially children, at risk.