March passenger car sales surge 45%

A representational image showing a man walking past a car showroom in Karachi on July 27, 2022.— Reuters

March volumes reach 11,755 units.

July-March car sales climb to 109,655.

Honda City, Civic sales jump 72%.

KARACHI: Passenger car sales in Pakistan rose 45% year-on-year in March 2026, The News reported, citing data released by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA).

Topline Research analyst Myesha Sohail said the sharp annual increase was driven by new market entrants, lower interest rates, easing inflation and improving macroeconomic sentiment.

Passenger car sales climbed to 11,755 units in March 2026, compared with 8,130 units in the same month last year.

On a month-on-month basis, however, sales fell 12% from 13,388 units recorded in February 2026.

For the first nine months of FY26 (July 2025 to March 2026), cumulative passenger car sales rose by 45% to 109,655 units against 75,397 units recorded during the same period last year.

Mashood Ali Khan, an auto expert, said the Pakistani automotive sector is experiencing a significant recovery, with the current environment described as positive and stable.

After a challenging period, the four-wheeler segment has found its footing, and “the market leader in the small car segment continues to play its dominant role”. Meanwhile, the SUV market is thriving due to intense competition between Chinese, Korean and Japanese brands, leading to better consumer options such as diverse instalment and leasing plans.

Sales of 1,300cc and above cars rose 44% to 6,447 units in March 2026 from 4,485 units in March 2025. The 1,000cc segment recorded sales of 294 units, up 52% against 194 units during the same month last year. Below-1,000cc vehicles recorded sales of 4,961 units, up 44% against 3,451 units in March 2025.

In March 2026, sales of the Dewan Honri-Ve electric vehicle reached 53 units compared with zero units reported in March 2025.Among 1,300cc and above models, Honda Civic and City sales rose 72% to 2,049 units from 1,195 units. Toyota’s combined Corolla, Yaris and Corolla Cross sales increased 32% to 3,145 units from 2,378 units. Suzuki Swift sales rose 66% to 992 units from 596 units. Hyundai Elantra sales were broadly flat at 218 units against 212 units, up 3%. Hyundai Sonata sales declined 59% to 43 units from 104 units.

In the 1,000cc category, Suzuki Cultus sales surged 203% to 294 units from 97 units in March 2025.In the below-1,000cc segment, Suzuki Alto sales increased 48% year-on-year to 4,571 units from 3,090 units. Suzuki Every recorded sales of 390 units against 353 units in March 2025, a rise of 11%.

“Critical government policies, including the budget, industrial and SME policies, are currently in the pipeline. These frameworks will serve as a roadmap for the nation’s industrialisation and localisation efforts,” Mashood Khan said. While 2026 is being hailed as a ‘comeback year’ for the auto industry after a long time, future growth depends heavily on how supportive these new policies are for manufacturers and auto part suppliers. The industry now awaits these final decisions to set a definitive long-term direction.

Sales of jeeps and pickups rose 27% YoY to 3,776 units in March 2026 from 2,978 units in March 2025. Haval (Sazgar) posted the strongest growth in the category with sales climbing 84% to 1,733 units from 940 units. Honda BR-V and HR-V sales rose 18% to 275 units from 233 units. Toyota Fortuner and IMVs recorded a marginal decline of 3% to 728 units from 753 units, while Hyundai Tucson sales fell 5% to 321 units from 338 units.

Sales of trucks and buses rose 23% to 566 units in March 2026 from 460 units in March 2025. Farm tractor sales nearly doubled, rising 96% YoY to 3,008 units in March 2026 from 1,538 units in March 2025. Cumulative tractor sales for the nine months of FY26 stood at 20,292 units against 23,230 units in the corresponding period last year, a decline of 13%.

Sales of motorcycles and three-wheelers increased by 31% YoY to 166,633 units in March 2026 from 127,624 units in March 2025. Atlas Honda recorded sales of 142,458 units, up 34% from 106,203 units in March 2025. Suzuki motorcycle sales rose 15% to 2,766 units from 2,396 units.

Sazgar Engineering (SAZEW) reported sales of 1,734 units in Mar 2026 up 84% YoY and 3% MoM. Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) recorded a rise of 63% YoY and 10% MoM to 2,324 units in Mar 2026. City & Civic sales rose 71% YoY and 10% MoM to 2,049 units, while BR-V & HR-V sales increased 18% YoY and 9% MoM, reaching 275 units.

Indus Motor Company (INDU) posted a 24% YoY and 1% MoM growth to 3,873 units. Corolla, Yaris and Cross sales collectively increased 32% YoY and 1% MoM to 3,145 units.

Hyundai Nishat Motors was the only company to record both YoY and MoM declines of 3% and 9% respectively with sales of 928 units. PSMC posted a 38% YoY increase but declined 23% MoM to 6,250 units. “We expect positive momentum in auto sales to continue in 2026, supported by lower interest rates and new hybrid and plug-in hybrid models,” said Myesha Sohail.