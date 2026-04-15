Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner fuel rumours with first outing after Coachella

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner take internet by the storm with suprising move

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner fueled the flames of the romance rumours that began circulating after their Coachella outing, with their latest move.

The 28-year-old actor was spotted out and about on a coffee run in Santa Barbara, California, after the first weekend of the music festival in Indio.

While the Frankenstein star was on a normal outing, the coffee shop was "coincidentally close" to the supermodel's place, according to the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi.

The Kardashians star notably spends most of her time at the Santa Barbara ranch with her horses, near which Elordi was spotted.

The two sent fans into a frenzy with their surprising linkup during Justin Bieber's Coachella set, when they were spotted near each other.

Later that night, rumours arose about the pair allegedly being "all over each other" during the festival.

Although neither Jenner not the Euphoria actor have addressed the rumours, they have been friends for a long time.