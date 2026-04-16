Princess Anne receives concerning news after Harry, Meghan key appeal

Princess Anne has been warned of serious outcomes about the same issue which has been giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sleepless nights.

The Princess Royal, on behalf of King Charles, held an investiture at Windsor Castle on April 15.

She honoured Julie Ritson (Film Editor and Camerawoman), Mr John Pickford (lately News Editor in Chief), Professor Yoshua Bengio (leading artificial intelligence expert) and Mrs Tracy Foster (Chief Guide, Girlguiding) with OBE.

Using the platform, Professor Yoshua Bengio, UK Special Artificial Intelligence Advisor, rang alarm bells with his warning about the harms of AI.

According to GB, he said, "(AI) should scare us because right now I don't think we are building systems that are safe, at least they're not reliable."

The researcher revealed that the recent findings are quite alarming. Sharing, "Even more recently, they (scientific experiments) want to prevent other AIs from being shut down. And they would be willing to lie, cheat, and, you know, violate our instructions in order to either preserve themselves or preserve another AI."

The professor gave a wake-up call to Britons and people across the world, as according to him, it is a "very serious" matter, which could risk future generations.

"I don't think the UK should feel bad about how fast AI is being deployed. I'm more concerned that we're not really paying attention to the consequences of those deployments," Mr Yoshua stated.

He echoed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's thoughts, who always expressed their concerns about the rapid use of AI and why policymakers won't take immediate action.

The academician shared, "It's going to take a lot of political efforts as well to make sure that companies will be incentivised to build systems that have these kinds of safeguards."

It is important to note that in October 2025, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined artificial intelligence pioneers and Nobel laureates, urging for "a prohibition on the development of superintelligence."