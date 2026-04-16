Faheem Ashraf backs Islamabad United's push, calls league a 'career-changing platform'

Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf (right) bowls against Rawalpindiz during PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 4, 2026. — PCB

KARACHI: With the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11 entering a crucial phase, Islamabad United all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has underlined the importance of consistency, admitting his side is "not fully satisfied" despite remaining in contention for the playoffs.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Faheem offered a detailed assessment of Islamabad United’s campaign, the evolving standard of the PSL, and its role in shaping the careers of both emerging and established cricketers.

Reflecting on the team’s performance so far, Faheem acknowledged missed opportunities that have impacted their standing on the points table.

“If we look at ourselves as a team, we are satisfied… but not fully. One of our matches was washed out, and we lost two games that we shouldn’t have,” he said.

The all-rounder stressed that minimising losses is key in a tightly contested tournament. "Even if you lose, you should keep the margin as small as possible," he added.

With the league stage intensifying, Faheem made it clear that Islamabad United’s immediate focus is securing a playoff berth.

“Our first goal is to qualify for the top four. Once we get there, we will aim for a top-two finish,” he said.

Having emerged as a prominent name through the PSL itself, Faheem described the league as a transformative platform for cricketers.

“The PSL is Pakistan's top league and one of the best in the world. If you perform here, you will definitely get opportunities — whether in the national team or in leagues abroad,” he noted.

He emphasised that the tournament serves a dual purpose, offering a breakthrough stage for youngsters while also allowing senior players to revive or strengthen their careers.

"It's not just for young players. Even for seniors, a strong performance in PSL can change your career trajectory," he explained.

A three-time champion side, Islamabad United has long been regarded as one of the most consistent teams in the league. Faheem credited this success to the franchise’s stable core and player-centric environment.

“The management believes in maintaining a strong core group because that core wins you tournaments,” he said.

He also highlighted the inclusive culture within the squad.

“Whether you are a junior or a senior, everyone is treated equally. That creates a positive environment and helps players perform freely,” he added.

Drawing comparisons with other global T20 leagues, Faheem pointed out that the PSL stands out for its competitive qualit, particularly in bowling.

“The biggest strength of this league is its quality. If you compare it with other leagues, our bowling standard is very strong,” he said.

According to him, the intensity is not limited to one department.

“Batting, bowling, and fielding - every aspect is highly competitive, which makes PSL unique,” he remarked.

Despite being one of Pakistan’s senior all-rounders, Faheem maintained that personal milestones take a backseat to team success.

“My only goal is for the team to win. Even if I play a small role in that victory, it’s enough for me,” he said.

Faheem also spoke about the steady influx of young talent making an impact in PSL.

“Every season, new players come through. Even from U-19 and domestic cricket, youngsters are performing here,” he noted.

He expressed confidence that many of these players will soon represent Pakistan at the international level.

Concluding the conversation, Faheem shared a message for the next generation of players aiming to follow in his footsteps.

“Stay focused on cricket, keep working hard, and always put Pakistan first,” he said.

As PSL 11 heads towards its decisive stages, Islamabad United will be hoping to translate potential into results, while players like Faheem Ashraf continue to highlight the league’s growing stature as a launchpad for cricketing excellence.