WATCH: Man rescued alive 17 days after being buried in Mardan mine collapse

Rescue 1122 officials rescue a man from under the debris at the site of a mine collapse in KP’s Mardan on April 16. — Rescue 1122

MARDAN: A man was rescued alive on Thursday after remaining trapped under debris for 17 days following a blast during mining operations that triggered a landslide in the Rustam tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan district, the Rescue 1122 said.

The incident occurred on March 31 in the Nangabad area of Rustam, where ballast stones fell on a mining site. The labourers working at the site were trapped under the stones, killing eight workers.

In a video statement, Rescue 1122 official Syed Abbas said that the survivor was identified as Abdul Wahab, a resident of Mohmand district. He was recovered alive after an extended search operation and was immediately provided medical assistance.

He said that earlier, all trapped individuals had been accounted for, but one person was still believed to be missing.

The rescued man was being provided medical treatment at Mardan Medical Complex, Abbas added.

Landslides remain a recurring hazard in several districts of KP, particularly in mountainous regions such as Upper Dir, Chitral, Kohistan and parts of Swat, where steep slopes and fragile terrain leave communities vulnerable.