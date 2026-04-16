Germany plans to deduct salary for first sick day: Here’s what it means

Germany plans to deduct pay from the very first day the employees call in sick under a new, strict proposal.

The new regulations aim at tackling one of Europe’s highest absenteeism rates.

As per Chancellor Friedrich Merz is considering giving employees permission to dock staff wages starting from day one of sick leave.

The move focuses on cracking down on workers with minor illnesses such as the common cold, encouraging them to become regular.

On average, German employees take an average of 14.8 days per year. This accounts for more than three times Britain’s average of 4.4 days.

This positions Germany among the highest rates in Europe. Due to this absenteeism, German companies bear a loss of around €82 billion annually, as reported by the German Institute for the Economy.

The officer explained that Fairfax had just received court papers concerning an upcoming hearing in the divorce proceeding that might have "triggered" the attack.

Fairfax served as lieutenant governor of Virginia from 2018 to 2022 under Governor Ralph Northam. He was embroiled in controversies due to accusations of sexual abuse made against him in 2019, all of which he vehemently denied. He completed his tenure but was unsuccessful in winning the gubernatorial primary in 2021.

Police are conducting a search with a warrant in connection with the evidence, which includes the gun.

In a recent speech, Merz said: “To put it bluntly: work-life balance and a four-day week will not be enough to maintain our country’s current level of prosperity. We need to work worder.”

The proposal is under consideration for now, with no timeline announced for implementation.