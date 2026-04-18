Pakistan unveil 16-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

Pakistan team celebrate during the fourth day of the second Test in Multan, on October 18, 2024. — PCB

Shan Masood to continue leading national side.

Four uncapped players included in national squad.

Two-match series will be played in Dhaka, Sylhet.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, with Shan Masood set to continue leading the side in fixtures that form part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has confirmed that the series will be played in Dhaka and Sylhet. The first Test will take place from May 8 to 12 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, while the second Test is scheduled from May 16 to 20 in Sylhet.

Four uncapped players, Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, have been included in the squad, signalling a blend of fresh talent alongside established names in Pakistan’s red-ball setup.

Among the selected players, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan are currently taking part in the ongoing red-ball camp at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

The squad will assemble in Karachi on Monday, April 27, for a preparatory camp that will run until May 1, before departing for Bangladesh on May 2.

Players involved in the ongoing Pakistan Super League XI will join the camp after their respective teams complete their campaigns, while those whose sides qualify for the final will travel directly to Bangladesh following the conclusion of the tournament.

Separately, the PCB confirmed the appointment of former Test captain Sarfaraz Ahmed as head coach for the tour.

Sarfaraz led Pakistan to victory in the ICC U19 World Cup 2006 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, and recently guided Pakistan’s U19 side to the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup title as mentor/manager. He also served as mentor/manager of Pakistan Shaheens during their series against England Lions earlier this year.

Former cricketers Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul have been appointed as batting and bowling coaches, respectively, for the tour.

Asad featured in 147 international matches — 77 Tests, 60 ODIs and 10 T20Is — scoring 6,188 runs, including 12 centuries and 36 half-centuries. Umar, a right-arm fast bowler, represented Pakistan in 237 international matches — 47 Tests, 130 ODIs and 60 T20Is — taking 427 wickets.

Squad

Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Team management

Naveed Akram Cheema (manager), Sarfaraz Ahmed (head coach), Asad Shafiq (batting coach), Umar Gul (bowling coach), Abdul Saad (fielding coach) Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Grant Luden (strength and conditioning coach), Usman Hashmi (analyst), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media manager), Lt. Col. (r) Usman Anwari (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor) and Muhammad Ehsan (masseur)