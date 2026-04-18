Islamabad sees surge in HIV cases, over 600 infections reported in 15 months

A representational image of a laboratory worker filling a test tube with a blood sample for evaluation. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Official figures from the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination show that Islamabad Capital Territory recorded at least 618 new HIV cases between January 2025 and March 2026, with data indicating a consistent month-on-month increase and adult men making up the majority of those diagnosed.

Officials said 498 cases were registered during 2025, while another 120 cases were reported in the first three months of 2026, indicating a sustained transmission trend in the federal capital.

Month-wise data shows that 40 cases were reported in January 2025, 43 in February, 41 in March, 39 in April, 36 in May, 31 in June, 63 in July, 45 in August, 52 in September, 36 in October, 41 in November and 31 in December.

In 2026, 41 cases were recorded in January, 39 in February and 40 in March.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services said the data reflects “consistent detection of new HIV cases every month in Islamabad, with periodic spikes indicating ongoing transmission within urban networks.”

The highest number of cases was recorded in July 2025 with 63 infections, followed by September with 52 and August with 45, while the lowest monthly count was 31 cases in June and December.

A demographic breakdown shows that out of 618 cases, 397 were adult males, accounting for over 64 per cent of total infections.

Adult females accounted for 106 cases, while 93 cases were reported among transgender persons.

Children comprised a smaller proportion, with 14 male and eight female cases reported during the period.

“More than half of the people being diagnosed are young men, and the majority of them admit to using drugs and engaging in unsafe sexual practices while under the influence of drugs, particularly methamphetamine,” a senior health official at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) said.

Health experts said the dominance of adult male infections is consistent with emerging patterns of high-risk behaviour, including drug use, linked sexual activity, commonly referred to as chemsex.

Doctors treating HIV patients said sexual encounters under the influence of methamphetamine, locally known as Ice, are often prolonged and unprotected, significantly increasing the risk of transmission.

They noted that such practices are being reported among multiple groups, including men who have sex with men, transgender persons and sex workers.

Experts said stimulant use reduces inhibition and is associated with multiple partners and low condom use, contributing to the spread of HIV in urban settings like Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

They added that the presence of infections among women, transgender persons and children indicates transmission beyond high-risk groups, suggesting spillover into wider population networks, including spouses and families.

Officials maintained that the data underscores the need for expanded testing, targeted awareness and interventions focusing on high-risk behaviours to contain the spread of HIV in the capital.