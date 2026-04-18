PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars win toss, elect to bat first against Rawalpindiz

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre-right) flips the coin as Rawalpindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan (centre-left) looks on during the toss ahead of their PSL 11 match on April 18, 2026. X/@thePSLt20

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first against Rawalpindiz in the 27th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Playing XIs

Pindiz: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Shahzaib Khan, Yasir Khan, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Razaullah Khan, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Qalandars: M. Farooq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi (c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

Head-to-head

This marks the first time both teams have faced each other in PSL history, making it a fresh and intriguing matchup for fans and analysts alike.

Form guide

Both Qalandars and Pindiz are in need of crucial victories to lift their morale and confidence as they sit at the bottom of the points table.

The three-time champions, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are placed seventh with two wins in six matches and are currently on a run of three consecutive defeats, as they look to regain momentum and secure a victory to move above Karachi Kings on the points table.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan-led RawalPindiz are on the verge of elimination after failing to register a win in the tournament, suffering six straight defeats, and will be hoping for a miracle to secure their first victory in the competition.

Lahore Qalandars: L, L, L, W, L (most recent first)

RawalPindiz: L, L, L, L, L