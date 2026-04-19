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Quetta Gladiators opt to bowl after winning toss against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 11 clash

Peshawar Zalmi dominate rivalry, winning 14 of 27 matches against Quetta Gladiators

By
Sports Desk
|

Published April 19, 2026

Quetta Gladiators skipper Saud Shakeel (centre) and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (centre-right) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on April 19, 2026. — Screengrab
Quetta Gladiators skipper Saud Shakeel (centre) and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam (centre-right) at the toss for their PSL 11 match at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on April 19, 2026. — Screengrab

Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 29th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Haris (wk), Babar Azam (c), Kusal Mendis, Aaron Hardie, Farhan Yousaf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Abdul Samad, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Basit and Ali Raza.

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel (c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Jahandad Khan, Saqib Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed and Usman Tariq.

Head-to-head

Historically, both sides have faced each other 27 times, with Zalmi leading with 14 wins, followed by the Gladiators with 12, while one match has ended in a no result.

Their last meeting came at the same venue in the ongoing edition earlier this week, which saw the leaders prevailing comfortably by eight wickets.

  • Matches: 27
  • Peshawar Zalmi: 14
  • Quetta Gladiators: 12
  • No Result: 1

Form Guide

Zalmi and Gladiators enter the fixture with contrasting momentum as the 2017 champions are on a five-match winning streak, besides holding the distinction of being the only unbeaten side in the ongoing PSL 11 standings.

The Zalmi, as a result, have already booked their spot in the playoffs as they sit at the summit of the standings with 13 points in seven matches.

Gladiators, on the other hand, have just two victories in their last five matches, but are fresh from a resounding six-wicket triumph over holders Lahore Qalandars.

Peshawar Zalmi: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Quetta Gladiators: W, L, W, L, L

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