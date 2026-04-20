PCB imposes one-year PSL ban on Dasun Shanaka over contractual breach

Dasun Shanaka of Sri Lanka speaks at the post-match during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights match against Pakistan at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. — ICC

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a one-year ban on Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka from participation in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), citing contractual violations.

Shanaka was signed by defending champions Lahore Qalandars for Rs7.5 million in the accelerated round of the inaugural players auction, held in February this year.

But just three days before the commencement of the ongoing PSL 11, the franchise confirmed that the Sri Lankan all-rounder has withdrawn due to personal reasons and was replaced by Australia's Daniel Sams in the squad.

In a statement, the PCB said it conducted a comprehensive assessment of recent contractual developments involving Shanaka and Lahore Qalandars, after the player withdrew from the tournament on March 21, 2026.

The board concluded that the unilateral withdrawal amounted to a clear breach of the player registration terms and the tripartite agreement. It further noted that the reasons cited for the withdrawal were not covered under the existing contractual framework.

While acknowledging Shanaka's expressions of regret and his stated desire to continue playing in Pakistan, the PCB said the nature of the breach required regulatory action to safeguard the integrity and exclusivity of the league.

As a result, the PCB confirmed that Shanaka has been barred from participating in PSL 12, effective immediately.

Meanwhile, in a statement released by the PCB, the Sri Lankan all-rounder issued an apology to Pakistani fans and the wider cricket community.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of HBL PSL, and the wider cricket community," Shanaka was quoted as saying by the PCB.

"The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down."

He further clarified that he had no intention of joining any other franchise league at the time of his withdrawal from the PSL, urging that he has great respect for Pakistani fans and expressing his hope to make his return to the marquee league soon.

"I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the PSL I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans."