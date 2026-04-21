SBP receives final $1bn from Saudi Arabia, total deposit reaches $3bn

A moneychanger counts $100 banknotes at an exchange company. — Reuters/File

Second tranche follows earlier $2bn deposit inflow.

Saudi support boosts reserves amid external financing pressures.

IMF programme targets reserves above $18bn by June.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has received $1 billion from the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the second tranche of a $3 billion deposit agreed recently, the central bank said on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by the central bank, the second tranche was received with a value date of April 20, 2026.

The first tranche of $2 billion had already been received on April 15, 2026, bringing the total inflows under the arrangement to $3 billion.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at promoting regional peace.

During his visit, the premier met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah and expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s continued support for Pakistan’s economic stability. He also conveyed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in light of recent regional developments.

Earlier on April 16, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb had announced that Saudi Arabia would provide $3 billion in additional financial support, with disbursement expected shortly.

He also noted that Riyadh had extended the tenure of its existing $5 billion deposit, removing the earlier annual rollover requirement.

The Saudi funding has strengthened Pakistan's external position as it repaid $2 billion in debt to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The amount was kept with the central banks as a safe deposit.

Saudi Arabia has been a key financial partner for Pakistan, having provided support packages during previous economic challenges, including a $6 billion assistance programme in 2018 comprising deposits and oil facility arrangements.