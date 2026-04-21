PSL 11: Lahore Qalandars win toss, opt to bat first against Quetta Gladiators

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi and his Quetta Gladiators counterpart Saud Shakeel are present for the toss in the PSL match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 21, 2026. — Screengrab

Lahore Qalandars opted to bat first after winning the toss against Quetta Gladiators in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

The two sides have a closely contested head-to-head record, having faced each other 22 times. Lahore Qalandars hold a slight edge with 11 wins, while Quetta Gladiators have 10 victories; one match ended with no result.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah, Mohammad Farooq, Daniel Sams, Charith Asalanka, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Dunith Wellalage, Rubin Hermann, Maaz Khan, Ryan Burl and Shahab Khan.

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Hasan Nawaz, Shamyl Hussain, Alzarri Joseph, Rilee Rossouw, Ahmed Daniyal, Jahanzaib Sultan, Jahandad Khan, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Khan Zeb, Bismillah Khan, Saqib Khan, Ahsaan Ali, Brett Hampton, Sam Harper, Dinesh Chandimal, Ben McDermott and Tom Curran.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.