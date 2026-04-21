Wasim Khan expected to leave ICC role as general manager

This file photo shows ICC General Manager Wasim Khan addressing a press conference. — AFP

Wasim Khan, the former chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), is reportedly preparing to leave his position as International Cricket Council (ICC) general manager after serving four years in the role.

According to a report, Wasim is expected to relinquish the role at the end of June and is slated to take up another the following month.

Wasim's impending exit adds to the growing list of departures of senior ICC officials over the last two years, joining Geoff Allardice, who has been replaced by Sanjog Gupta as the CEO of the apex cricketing body.

Besides them, Head of Events Chris Tetley and Alex Marshall, who led the anti-corruption unit, have also been replaced by Gaurav Saxena and Andrew Ephgrave in the aforementioned period.

For the unversed, Wasim took over as the ICC General Manager in May 2022, replacing Allardice, who had been promoted to the CEO at the time, and dealt with an increasingly cramped cricket schedule due to the rapid emergence of T20 and T10 leagues globally.

During his tenure, the ICC's Future Tours Programme (2023-27) instead saw a surge in the amount of international cricket, while the first-ever women's FTP was also introduced.

Wasim, whose parents migrated to the United Kingdom (UK) from the Bhimber area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), was born in Birmingham in 1971 and became the first British-born Muslim to play county cricket, featuring in 58 first-class matches and 30 List A matches collectively for Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire.

He was also a part of the Warwickshire squad that won the coveted County Championship in 1995 and averaged around 50 with the bat that season.

Wasim then built an impressive administration career in the sport and, apart from his lucrative role in the PCB, has also served as the CEO of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and Chance to Shine.