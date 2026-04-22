PCB 'probes' Mohammad Nawaz after reported positive drug test

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz smiles as he wears his helmet during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 4, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is facing a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) investigation after reports of a positive test for a recreational substance, with the matter referred to the board by the International Cricket Council (ICC), ESPN Cricinfo reported.

As a result, his proposed move to Surrey for England’s T20 Blast has collapsed.

Nawaz, who has represented Pakistan in 98 T20 internationals, is currently playing for Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

A PCB spokesperson told ESPN Cricinfo that the matter had been referred by the ICC and that the board had initiated its disciplinary process.

“The International Cricket Council has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about this matter, and the PCB has begun the due process. The results of this process will be communicated to the ICC today,” the spokesperson said.

The ICC has declined to comment.

It is understood that the positive test relates to samples taken during this year’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka, where Nawaz featured in all seven of Pakistan’s matches.

The Green Shirts were eliminated at the Super Eight stage, with Nawaz scoring 15 runs and taking seven wickets during the tournament.

The 32-year-old had agreed terms with Surrey and was expected to be available for the entirety of the T20 Blast, which runs from 26 May to 18 July.

The PCB had issued him a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the competition just two weeks ago, and Surrey had been preparing to formally announce his signing.

However, the agreement has now been cancelled, and Nawaz will not join the English county side this summer. Surrey have also declined to comment on the matter.

Nawaz has continued to feature regularly for Multan Sultans in PSL 11 and most recently bowled three wicketless overs in their six-wicket win over RawalPindiz in Karachi on Tuesday.