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PSL 11: Hyderabad Kingsmen opt to field after winning toss against Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans sit second while Hyderabad Kingsmen remain sixth on points table

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Sports Desk
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Published April 22, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen skipper Marnus Labuschagne flips the coin while Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (centre) makes the call during toss for PSL 11 match at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on April 22. — PSL
Hyderabad Kingsmen skipper Marnus Labuschagne flips the coin while Multan Sultans captain Ashton Turner (centre) makes the call during toss for PSL 11 match at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on April 22. — PSL

Hyderabad Kingsmen won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans in the 33rd match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XI

Hyderabad Kingsmen: Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (c), Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Gleen Maxwell, Irfan Niazi, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans: Sahibzada Farhan, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner (c), Shan Masood, Josh Philippe (wk), Muhammad Nawaz, Arafat Nawaz, Muhammad Imran, Peter Siddle, Muhammad Waseem Jnr, and Muhammad Ismail.

Head-to-head

The upcoming fixture marks only the second meeting between Sultans and Kingsmen, while their maiden face-off saw the 2021 champions emerge victorious by six wickets.

  • Matches: 1
  • Multan Sultans: 1
  • Hyderabad Kingsmen: 0

Form Guide

Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen enter the fixture with similar momentum in their favour as the 2021 champions have four victories in their last five completed matches, while the debutants have three triumphs in as many games.

Overall, Sultans have six victories in the ongoing PSL 11 and thus sit second on the points table with 12 points after eight matches, and a victory over Kingsmen would seal their qualification for the playoffs with a match to spare.

Kingsmen, on the other hand, have three triumphs in seven matches, which came consecutively after four successive defeats.

Multan Sultans: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

Hyderabad Kingsmen: W, W, W, L, L

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